MTC ON ROLL WITH FIBRE DEPLOYMENT IN KHOMAS REGION

With its current fiber deployment program in Namibia progressing well, MTC continues to be committed to fostering an inclusive digital economy in that nation. To date, MTC has installed 475 km of fiber as the backbone between its sites, to reduce customer traffic congestion. This is true in parts of Langstrand, a beach suburb, Pionierspark Ext. 1, Dorado Park, Olympia, and Kleine-Kuppe.

Along with places like Auas Breeze, Ambrose Village (Kleine Kuppe), Grace Court (Khomasdal), and Elisenheim (Cimbebasia).

The aforementioned areas can now apply for and take advantage of the dependable SpectraHome packages, according to MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate, and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo. The company’s journey toward building sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through new digital solutions and a high-performance culture is facilitated by this development, according to Ekandjo.

We are currently running a “refer-a-friend” campaign, in which a current Spectra subscriber recommends a friend who, if they sign up for a Spectra Home service, will reward the referring subscriber, continued Ekandjo

All Spectra Home subscribers have access to this promotion, which is ongoing and will end on December 21st, 2022.

Spectra’s speed and bandwidth possibilities range from 5 to 50 Mbps, depending on the package chosen and provisioned for UNLIMITED. With seamless uploading and downloading for home entertainment, live streaming, smart home features, and any other internet-based needs and communications, you will have faster access to all of your data and applications.