Namibia’s Ministry of ICT to launch new cybersecurity policy document

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, April 1 — The Namibian Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness Creation Plan 2022-2027 under the theme: “A Step to Cyber Resilience & Digital Security.” The cybersecurity policy document was approved by Cabinet last year and was launched by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Hon Emma Theofelus on Friday, 31 March.

The strategy aims to protect the National Critical Information Infrastructure, educate and create awareness, and collaborate on cybersecurity to continuously improve the safety of internet users in cyberspace.

The Deputy Minister noted that as Namibians are becoming more connected and reliant on information and communication technologies, cybercrime has become a growing scourge that has the potential to negatively impact the nation’s ability to achieve its development agenda. Therefore, the MICT deemed it necessary to develop and implement this plan to protect technology platforms and educate the most vulnerable regarding the perils of the internet.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to implementing the strategy through a multi-stakeholder approach and calls on all internet users to practice safe habits to avoid harm or compromise their privacy. With this new strategy, Namibia hopes to safeguard its critical infrastructure and improve cybersecurity for all its citizens. – Namibia Daily News