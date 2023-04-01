Trending Now
Home NationalTechnology Namibia’s Ministry of ICT to launch new cybersecurity policy document
Namibia’s Ministry of ICT to launch new cybersecurity policy document
Technology

Namibia’s Ministry of ICT to launch new cybersecurity policy document

April 1, 2023

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, April 1  —  The Namibian Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness Creation Plan 2022-2027 under the theme: “A Step to Cyber Resilience & Digital Security.” The cybersecurity policy document was approved by Cabinet last year and was launched by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Hon Emma Theofelus on Friday, 31 March.

The strategy aims to protect the National Critical Information Infrastructure, educate and create awareness, and collaborate on cybersecurity to continuously improve the safety of internet users in cyberspace.

The Deputy Minister noted that as Namibians are becoming more connected and reliant on information and communication technologies, cybercrime has become a growing scourge that has the potential to negatively impact the nation’s ability to achieve its development agenda. Therefore, the MICT deemed it necessary to develop and implement this plan to protect technology platforms and educate the most vulnerable regarding the perils of the internet.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to implementing the strategy through a multi-stakeholder approach and calls on all internet users to practice safe habits to avoid harm or compromise their privacy. With this new strategy, Namibia hopes to safeguard its critical infrastructure and improve cybersecurity for all its citizens.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MTC PLANS NETWORK CAPACITY UPGRADE IN WINDHOEK

October 13, 2022

Integration of ICT as a subject in primary...

August 29, 2022

The Bank of Namibia Selects SQL Power’s Supervisory...

February 2, 2022

MTC ON ROLL WITH FIBRE DEPLOYMENT IN KHOMAS...

October 6, 2022

Green wins Lenovo ISG- SADC partner of the...

August 8, 2022

Namibian organisations advised to protect against Lockbit 3.0...

July 27, 2022

Google’s submarine cable lands in Namibia

July 2, 2022

Green hosts customer event on cybersecurity

March 1, 2023

Telecom Namibia plans to invest 155 mln USD...

July 19, 2022

Huawei ready to facilitate tech, green energy development...

June 21, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by