Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 97 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected case of human trafficking
97 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected case of human trafficking
Africa

97 Ethiopians intercepted in suspected case of human trafficking

October 8, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 8  — Authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region disclosed they have intercepted 97 Ethiopians in a suspected case of human trafficking.
In a press statement released Friday, the Bati district communication office of the Amhara region said 52 males and 45 females were recently intercepted by security forces while allegedly being smuggled to an undisclosed location.
The statement said the individuals, including children aged 13 to 15, were believed to have Saudi Arabia as their final destination. It also said police plan to release the 97 individuals after providing them with orientation training on the dangers of illegal migration.
Human trafficking goes through three different routes, with the northern one going through Sudan, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea to reach the European mainland. The second route goes east through Somalia, Djibouti and the Red Sea to reach Saudi Arabia. The third one goes south through Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique to reach South Africa.
Ethiopia has in recent years toughened its child welfare laws and anti-trafficking legislation to protect thousands of minors and youth that are estimated to be trafficked to various foreign destinations annually.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 136
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN chief calls for solidarity, unity to honor...

July 18, 2021

Tanzania pledges to continue providing asylum to refugees

August 11, 2017

UNHCR voluntarily repatriates 81,451 Somali refugees from Kenya

August 18, 2018

Zimbabwean VP thanks China for donation of COVID-19...

February 4, 2021

Somali parliament approves appointment of Barre as PM

June 25, 2022

11 dead, 7 missing in boat accident in...

October 28, 2018

CAF Confederation Cup semifinal results.

June 28, 2021

Zindzi Mandela dies, aged 59

July 13, 2020

UN applauds Africa’s achievements in phasing out CFCs...

May 22, 2018

SADC to observe Zambia’s general elections virtually due...

August 4, 2021