Namibia starts bid auction for radio frequency spectrum to fulfill rollout obligations

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 — The Namibian government has recently started an auction to sell radio frequency spectrum licenses to telecommunications companies. The auction is aimed at fulfilling the country’s rollout obligations for wireless networks and is part of the government’s plan to increase the availability of high-speed internet services across the country.

The auction, which started in February 2023, is for the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz frequency bands. The government is selling a total of 53 lots, with 12 lots in the 700 MHz band, 13 lots in the 800 MHz band, 16 lots in the 2600 MHz band, and 12 lots in the 3500 MHz band. The licenses will be valid for 15 years and will allow telecommunications companies to provide wireless services in the country.

The government’s plan is to increase the availability of high-speed internet services in the country and to ensure that all citizens have access to reliable and affordable internet services. The government aims to achieve this by encouraging the private sector to invest in the telecommunications industry and by providing a regulatory environment that promotes competition and innovation.

The auction is open to local and international telecommunications companies. The government has set a reserve price of NAD 1.1 billion (approximately USD 75 million) for the 53 lots, with a minimum bid increment of NAD 10 million. The auction is expected to attract significant interest from telecommunications companies looking to expand their operations in Namibia.

The government’s decision to sell radio frequency spectrum licenses is part of a broader strategy to increase the availability of high-speed internet services in the country. The government has already invested in fibre-optic networks and is working to extend the reach of these networks to rural areas. In addition, the government has implemented a number of policies to encourage the private sector to invest in the telecommunications industry, including tax incentives and the creation of a regulatory framework that promotes competition and innovation.

The auction of radio frequency spectrum licenses is an important step in the government’s plan to increase the availability of high-speed internet services in Namibia. The sale of licenses to telecommunications companies will provide the necessary funding to support the rollout of wireless networks across the country. This will ensure that all citizens have access to reliable and affordable internet services, which is crucial for economic development, education, and social inclusion. The auction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and the successful bidders will be announced shortly thereafter.