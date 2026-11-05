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Bomb threats reported on multiple flights across Europe
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Bomb threats reported on multiple flights across Europe

November 5, 2026

BRUSSELS, Nov. 5 — Bomb threats were reported on several passenger flights across Europe on Thursday, and some of the planes have already landed safely.

Three aircraft flying from Copenhagen, Madrid and London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia received bomb threats, Bulgarian media reported.

Meanwhile, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport after a suspicious report concerning the aircraft, Belgian news outlet BRUZZ reported, citing Belga News Agency. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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