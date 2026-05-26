Singapore refreshes retail digital plan to boost AI adoption among SMEs

SINGAPORE, May 26 — Singapore on Tuesday launched a refreshed Retail Industry Digital Plan (IDP) aimed at accelerating digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) retailers.

The updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience, Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement.

The revamped IDP introduces two major changes. First, digital solutions are now organized according to business functions, including front-of-house, back-of-house and corporate operations, instead of by stages of digital readiness.

The agencies said this would make it easier for retailers to identify operational pain points and adopt suitable solutions. Second, the plan places greater emphasis on AI-powered and AI-enabled technologies across retail operations.

The agencies noted that many SMEs still lack clarity on how AI can be effectively applied in their businesses.

“Singapore’s retail sector faces growing pressures, including rising operational costs, manpower constraints, and intensifying global e-commerce competition,” the statement said, adding that rapid advances in AI and retail technologies present opportunities for businesses to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Since its launch in 2017, the IDP has provided SME retailers with a step-by-step digital roadmap, starting with foundational tools and progressing towards more advanced solutions.

More than 75 percent of SMEs have adopted entry-level solutions, while 45 percent implemented intermediate solutions, although uptake of more advanced technologies remains limited, according to IMDA’s 2025 retail sector survey. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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