Focusing on youth development in agriculture

Windhoek, Oct. 6 — The Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition was held at the recently finished Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show. It was a joint effort between Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster. With a focus on the Simbrah and Simmentaler cattle breeds, the initiative, now in its fourth year, gives students in grades 9 through 11 the skills and information they need to feed and judge stud animals on the farm and in show rings.

Christo van Zyl, the program’s coordinator, said that 16 schools out of the 23 that were asked to participate did so. Van Zyl said that 20 students in all qualified for the national youth judging competition held during the Windhoek exhibition.

Before the judging competition, all candidates went to prejudging training. “The fundamental anatomy and makeup of the cattle are covered in the judging course. It also covers the duties of show stewards, the management of show animals’ feed, and the preparation and taming of animals for exhibitions, according to van Zyl. He remarked, “We are proud of this competition and appreciate Bank Windhoek’s steadfast support in this worthwhile investment.

The Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition, held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, was won by Danelle Bronkhorst. Chané Janse van Vuuren and Dawn van Niekerk tied for third place, while Sienta-Mari van Rooyen took second place.

Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship, and Events at Bank Windhoek, Bronwyn Moody, offered her congratulations to all of the participants, particularly the winners. We are happy to see how well female competitors have done over the past few years, and we are not shocked to see four top female winners this year, she said.

Bronkhorst was ecstatic about her accomplishment. “I am ecstatic about the victory. “I’m happy that the dedication and hard work paid off,” she remarked. The agriculturally-inclined victors, including Bronkhorst, thanked Bank Windhoek for the chance and urged the Bank to keep sponsoring the agricultural youth competition.