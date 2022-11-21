Trending Now
Dr. Licky Erastus (MTC Managing Director), and Mr. Moses Matyayi (Chief Executive Officer: Otjiwarongo Municipality).
MTC AND OTJIWARONGO MUNICIPALITY SIGNED MOU

November 21, 2022

Windhoek, Nov. 21 – On Friday, November 18, MTC and the administration of Otjiwarongo Municipality signed a strategic partnership agreement under which the two organizations will work together to improve public service delivery using cutting-edge digital solutions.

Supporting smart meters, enhancing data-driven business processes, streamlining processes and systems, transforming local government transaction services, improving access to and management of information, boosting citizen satisfaction and trust, and encouraging local digital innovation and solutions are just a few of the expected key outcomes of the MOU.

At the event, MTC’s managing director, Dr. Licky Erastus, reaffirmed the value of collaboration, innovation, and technology in enhancing public service.

The Leadership of MTC and the Otjiwarongo Municipality at the official signing event of the Memorandum Of Understanding in Windhoek.

We at MTC firmly believe in strategic alliances. We think that when institutions work together, the intended outcomes are easily attained. We want to build an enabling environment for digital inclusivity, digital adoption, and economic productivity by adopting a complex agenda for digital transformation and innovation. In order to realize a smart, sustainable, and inclusive digital economy, MTC and the Otjiwarongo Municipality must lead unrestricted cooperation efforts. – Doctor Erastus

It is imperative that as a country we completely embrace and utilize the 4IR, said Moses Matyayi, Chief Executive Officer of Otjiwarongo Municipality. “As a nation, we have adopted a position paper on how to best utilize the 4IR. As a local authority that offers public government services, we will be better able to accomplish our institutional goals, missions, and objectives by embracing technology and working in collaboration with MTC. In order for our growth and development to have an impact on the lives of our people, we want to serve our community effectively and promptly.

“Bringing thought leadership from the two sectors together is nothing new,” said Melvin Angula, Chief Commercial Officer of MTC. “Services like smart metering, Safe Cities, and Green Services are among those that MTC and Otjiwarongo will work on to build a connected and economically involved society. And signing this MOU gives us confidence and joy that we are headed in the right direction for providing services to municipal residents who also serve as our clients.

 

