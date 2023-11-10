Telecom Namibia, Huawei sign fixed-mobile convergence deal

WINDHOEK, Nov. 10 — Namibia’s national telecom operator, Telecom Namibia, and Chinese firm Huawei have signed a 100 million Namibia dollars (about 5.4 million U.S. dollars) agreement to deliver a fixed-mobile convergence core network (FMC Core).

Fixed-mobile convergence is a significant advancement in telecommunications that eliminates the distinctions between fixed and mobile telecommunications networks.

In a statement at the signing ceremony held on Friday, Chief Executive of Telecom Namibia Stanley Shanapinda said the operator is excited about the opportunities that the implementation of this system presents.

“Telecom is confident that the successful implementation of the fixed-mobile convergence network will accelerate our digital transformation efforts, enabling us to provide cutting-edge telecommunications solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in Namibia,” he said.

Shanapinda also said that this is a substantial investment in network infrastructure and highlights the company’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements.

Huawei’s managing director Michael Zhang, meanwhile, praised the collaboration with Telecom Namibia on this project, saying the FMC system will not only enhance Telecom’s network stability but also add significant value to its current offerings.

“We are confident that our collaboration will be highly successful and will bring significant benefits to Namibia’s ICT sector. We look forward to more cooperation in other areas in the future and are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” Zhang said.

Through this agreement, Namibia’s telecommunications operator is set to benefit from operational efficiency, as the implementation will streamline its operations, resulting in improved efficiency. Telecom Namibia’s decision to implement the FMC Core Network is a strategic initiative under Telecom Namibia’s recently launched five-year integrated strategic business plan unveiled in June this year.

Moreover, this is the second major digital transformation and network modernization agreement that Telecom has signed this year, following the signing of a billing system agreement with the Spanish company SATEC in June. (Xinhua)