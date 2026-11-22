TRIPOLI, Nov. 22 — Authorities in eastern Libya announced on Sunday that a fire caused by an explosion at an ammunition depot inside the Benghazi Naval Base had been brought under control, with no casualties reported.

Tawfiq al-Shamikh, director of the public relations and media department at the National Safety Authority in eastern Libya, told local media that the authority’s firefighting teams had responded, extinguished the blaze and brought the situation fully under control.

Al-Shamikh urged residents to avoid gathering near the base. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, while the official said authorities were awaiting a report from specialized experts to determine the circumstances.

Social media activists circulated unverified video footage purportedly capturing the sounds of drones at the time of the explosion, as well as sounds and images of ground-based anti-aircraft weapons near the naval base.

Powerful explosions rocked the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi in the early hours of Sunday, with videos circulating online showing flames and thick smoke rising from the site.

No official information has yet been released regarding the extent of material damage. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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