A Young Engineering Prodigy Revolutionizes Voting with Hybrid Solar-Powered EVM

Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Aug. 23 — In a groundbreaking achievement that promises to reshape the landscape of elections in Namibia, 24-year-old electrical engineering student David Amashisha from the University of Namibia has successfully developed a hybrid-powered electronic voting machine (EVM). Amashisha, who embarked on this ambitious project in 2019, is set to graduate this year with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

The inspiration behind Amashisha’s innovation stems from a glaring national issue: the heavy reliance on imported technology. “Our country has a pattern of importing goods rather than initiating our own machines,” expressed Amashisha. Fueled by a desire to foster local innovation and self-sufficiency, he took on the challenge of creating a voting machine that would not only be locally produced but also harness the abundant solar energy available in Namibia.

Amashisha’s electronic voting machine stands as a testament to his ingenuity and dedication. The device is uniquely Namibian, with every component designed and manufactured within the country’s borders. What truly sets this innovation apart is its utilization of hybrid solar power. By harnessing energy from the sun, the EVM operates efficiently and sustainably, reducing its carbon footprint and dependence on traditional energy sources.

The concept of a hybrid-powered EVM may seem complex, but Amashisha’s vision and determination have turned it into a reality. The machine seamlessly switches between solar energy and a backup power source, ensuring uninterrupted operation even during periods of limited sunlight. This innovation addresses not only technological advancement but also the ecological concerns of modern times.

Namibia, a nation known for its commitment to renewable energy, is poised to take a significant step forward in its technological capabilities thanks to Amashisha’s invention. As the country grapples with the critical issue of imported technologies and strives for greater self-reliance, the young engineer’s achievement could not have come at a more opportune moment.

Amashisha’s university mentor, Professor Linda Nangula, commended his dedication and resourcefulness, stating, “David’s work exemplifies the kind of innovative thinking that our country needs. He has not only developed cutting-edge technology but has also demonstrated the potential for the next generation of Namibian engineers to lead the way in sustainable development.”

The timing of Amashisha’s accomplishment coincides with his impending graduation in 2023. As he prepares to receive his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, his hybrid-powered EVM stands as a symbol of Namibia’s homegrown expertise and determination to solve its unique challenges.

This landmark achievement by a young Namibian student not only showcases the power of local innovation but also paves the way for a future where homegrown solutions play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s progress. With David Amashisha’s hybrid-powered EVM, Namibia takes a bold step towards secure and sustainable elections while inspiring a new generation of innovators.