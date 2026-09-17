U.S. AI firm Databricks to invest over 350 mln USD in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 — U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) firm Databricks announced Wednesday that it plans to invest more than 350 million U.S. dollars in Singapore over the next three years as demand for data and AI products accelerates.

As part of the investment, Databricks will open a new 32,000-square-foot regional headquarters in Singapore, quadrupling its existing office footprint in the city-state, the firm said in a statement.

The company also plans to double its local workforce from 250 to more than 500 over the next three years.

The new headquarters will include training and collaboration facilities for customers, partners and learners to develop data and AI skills, explore use cases and support enterprise AI deployment.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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