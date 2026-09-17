Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica U.S. AI firm Databricks to invest over 350 mln USD in Singapore
U.S. AI firm Databricks to invest over 350 mln USD in Singapore
AmericaAsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalScienceTechnologyTechnology

U.S. AI firm Databricks to invest over 350 mln USD in Singapore

September 17, 2026

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 — U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) firm Databricks announced Wednesday that it plans to invest more than 350 million U.S. dollars in Singapore over the next three years as demand for data and AI products accelerates.

As part of the investment, Databricks will open a new 32,000-square-foot regional headquarters in Singapore, quadrupling its existing office footprint in the city-state, the firm said in a statement.

The company also plans to double its local workforce from 250 to more than 500 over the next three years.

The new headquarters will include training and collaboration facilities for customers, partners and learners to develop data and AI skills, explore use cases and support enterprise AI deployment.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 57
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran warns regional states against assisting U.S. Army

August 19, 2026

U.S. House blocks resolution to bar Trump from...

January 23, 2026

Rundu sets for mass demonstrations against practice of...

June 16, 2023

5 killed in house fire in Vietnam’s capital

October 11, 2025

2 Chinese citizens dead in flooding in Australia:...

March 14, 2026

African leaders urge transforming continent’s potential into bankable...

February 17, 2026

Russia is taking measures to protect Arctic interests:...

February 4, 2026

China opposes using it as pretext for selfish...

January 22, 2026

AU chief honors humanitarian workers on World Humanitarian...

August 20, 2025

Japan’s weather agency warns of landslides, flooding as...

July 11, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.