Namibian official highlights AI’s role in green economy

September 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — Namibian Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi on Wednesday said Africa should look at how artificial intelligence (AI) can power a green economy.
Speaking at the Southern Africa sub-Regional Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Kandjii-Murangi said it is high time that policymakers validate AI solutions that may be helpful for economic growth.
“This Forum should avail policy relevant inputs on how the 4IR enabling technologies, such as AI can be leveraged responsibly to address some of the development challenges,” she said.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Namibian government is hosting the three-day forum which started Wednesday under the theme — Towards a sustainable development-oriented and ethical use of artificial intelligence.
Participants of the meeting included AI experts, Southern African ministers, policymakers, and business leaders.  (Xinhua)

