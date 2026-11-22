JAKARTA, Nov. 22 — Indonesian police said Sunday evening that a fire that broke out at a candy factory in Banten province on Saturday night had not been fully extinguished, with 24 body bags recovered from the scene and about 30 people still unaccounted for.

The company said in a statement that around 300 people were present at the factory when the fire broke out.

The company’s chief executive officer, Steven Wijaya, expressed deep sorrow over the impact of the tragedy on employees and their families on Sunday, offering his sincere apologies and condolences to all those affected.

Local police said the intensity of the blaze had left the victims’ remains unrecognizable, making visual identification impossible.

The exact death toll remains unclear, as a single body bag could contain remains belonging to more than one victim. Hendra Kurniawan, the Banten provincial police chief, said search and rescue operations were scheduled to resume Monday morning.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by the risk of structural collapse in parts of the damaged building, while firefighters continue to tackle remaining hotspots.

Police are collecting DNA samples from relatives of missing workers and gathering personal belongings to help identify the victims.

The identification process is expected to take two to three weeks. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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