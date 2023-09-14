Namibia’s Strategic Move: Shaping the Future of Internet Access and Policies

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — The Ministry of ICT (MICT), in collaboration with UNESCO and the Internet Scientific Society, has conducted consultative meetings to evaluate strategies and practical initiatives aimed at enhancing Namibia’s Internet ecosystem.

Namibia’s proactive approach as the first Southern African country to undertake this endeavour underscores its recognition of the significance of assessing internet universality indicators. Essentially, this assessment examines how the nation is faring concerning the development of policies and digital infrastructure.

The internet, like technology itself, is inherently dynamic and requires ongoing improvement and enhancement to ensure accessibility for as many Namibians as possible. This necessitates the formulation of policies that prioritize accessibility for all, including individuals with disabilities. The internet has the potential to bridge gaps and drive Namibia’s knowledge-based economy, but to effect meaningful change and evolution, it is imperative to first gauge our current position.

As the world increasingly embraces cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and application-driven technologies, the internet faces continuous strain. If Namibia aspires to become a world-class ICT destination and harness the associated economic benefits, it is crucial for the government and stakeholders, such as ourselves, to identify areas requiring investment.

ICT and the internet can indeed level the playing field and, if effectively harnessed, fuel economic development and innovation. As the oil and gas industry gains momentum, we must offer investors, developers, and project managers—whether overseeing small-scale endeavours or multi-billion-dollar projects—a stable and advanced internet ecosystem. One that is future-proof and contributes to the growth we envision for the Namibian economy, rather than serving as a limiting factor.

The Honourable Minister of ICT, Peya Mushelenga, recently identified low investment in ICT and a shortage of qualified ICT professionals as the primary obstacles to expanding Namibia’s ICT industry. At Green Enterprise Solutions, we understand the pivotal role of investment and applaud the consultative meetings and the ensuing policies and outcomes of this assessment. We eagerly anticipate supporting the Ministry of ICT and collaborating with all stakeholders to foster growth and harness the internet’s possibilities and opportunities for the betterment of all Namibians.