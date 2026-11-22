HANGZHOU, Nov. 22 — China recorded its best results in women’s team kumite and kata with two bronze medals, while Japan won three of the four titles as the 2026 Karate World Cup concluded here on Sunday.

In the women’s team kumite bronze medal match against Spain, China’s Wang Chenling drew the opening bout and Gong Li lost the second.

Asian Games champion Li Qiaoqiao won the final bout to level the match at 1-1, giving China bronze on total points scored.

“I wanted to score as many points as possible,” Li said, explaining that she knew the match could come down to total points and stayed focused even after taking the lead.

In women’s team kata, Tao Yiwei, Ye Zhenyu and Liao Yilin secured China’s second bronze medal with a 6-1 decision over Iran. “We performed to the level we had shown in training, getting every rhythm and detail right,” Tao said. “We are very satisfied with today’s performance.”

Both Chinese teams reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time before losing to defending champion Japan in their respective events on Saturday.

At the previous edition, China’s women’s kumite team went out in the group stage and its women’s kata team finished seventh. Japan won both women’s titles, with Tunisia taking silver in team kumite and Egypt finishing second in team kata.

Japan also won men’s team kata, ahead of Spain and Kuwait. Montenegro took the men’s team kumite title, with Türkiye winning silver and the WKF-1 team claiming bronze.

The three-day tournament featured men’s and women’s team events in kata and kumite. It was the second edition of the biennial Karate World Cup, following the inaugural tournament in Pamplona, Spain, in 2024. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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