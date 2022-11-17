Livestock tracking device on offer

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 17 Nov. – Following numerous to reports of farmers losing livestock through theft in Zambezi, a company from South Africa has come to the aid of the farmers by offering them high technological devices for them to monitor their livestock anywhere anytime.

Farm Ranger offers a wide range of sophisticated devices provided there is a mobile network in the area for a farmer to monitor the movement of his or her livestock.

The company prides itself on a variety of modern and reliable devices that are user-friendly.

The tracking system comes with hardware (a collar) and a full stand livestock management software, the collar has a smart sensor and is fitted around the animal’s neck which serves to geo-locate it and detect anomalies in livestock movements.

The device can address several issues such as stock theft, loss of cattle which die while wandering in the veld and any other factors such as when livestock give birth.

The self-charging cattle tracking device sends information to the owner of the livestock collectively with a GPS locator, the farmer is able to locate his or her animals where they have been, how much they walked per day, and get their whole genealogy.

The tracker also serves as a tool across the animals’ lifecycle.

NDN had an exclusive interview with the agent of farm Ranger in Namibia, Matongo Mbanga, who described the device as a must-have for every farmer as it brings peace of mind because you are always aware of your livestock movements any time, the device is affordable and it has more benefits to the farmer, it’s convenient and easy to install.

The device costs N$2200, said Mbanga who added that with many people losing their livestock at an alarming rate, it is advisable for every farmer to properly monitor the movements of their livestock all the time.

Mbanga can be contacted at 085240196 or 0811240196.