Audrey Chanakira Inspires Young Girls to Pursue Careers in Tech

April 6, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April  6  —  Audrey Chanakira, the Lead iOS Developer for AR & VR Mobile Apps at Green Enterprise Solutions, was invited as a guest speaker at an NUST event focused on “Women’s Role in Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)” last week. Chanakira shared her experiences as a woman in a male-dominated tech industry and provided insights on how young girls and women can pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The event, held at NUST’s Inceit-Informatics Labs, was attended mostly by high school learners who were informed of the opportunities and future career potential in STEM-related fields. Chanakira emphasized that young girls and women can help increase diversity in the tech industry and ensure that the benefits of the 4IR are shared by all.

As a support system for Audrey, Green Enterprise Solutions aims to inspire and motivate the next generation of young girls and women to take up careers in the tech industry. The company creates a welcoming environment for women and provides networking opportunities and career growth and development.

Chanakira gave some insightful tips to young girls on how to advance their careers in the tech industry, such as identifying their career goals, assessing their current skills and experience, developing a professional network, seeking out new opportunities, and creating a professional development plan.

“Pursuing a career in technology is a fulfilling and rewarding path for anyone and girls should claim their space and take up positions in the tech sector. By focusing on their passion, building a supportive network, and continually learning and growing, they can achieve great things in the field and make a meaningful impact on society,” said Chanakira.

Green Enterprise Solutions, a proudly Namibian technology company, fosters a culture that values diversity and inclusion and stimulates a culture of respect and collaboration. – Namibia Daily News

