Namibia hosts high-level roundtable on combating diseases, pandemics

WINDHOEK, April 20 — Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula on Friday emphasized the importance of partnerships in the fight against infectious diseases and pandemics, stressing the need for regional and international cooperation.

He highlighted this in his keynote address at a high-level roundtable discussion at an event held under the theme “Collaboration for Health Equity,” which brought together various guests at the State House in the national capital of Windhoek.

In his address, Shangula underscored the establishment of the Directorate of Special Program within the health ministry, dedicated to addressing HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, highlighting the need for focused attention on these diseases.

He lauded Namibia’s achievements in meeting the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)’s fast-track targets and highlighted successful initiatives in HIV testing, treatment, and prevention, particularly in preventing mother-to-child transmission.

Regarding TB, he acknowledged Namibia’s high burden of TB cases per capita and outlined strategies for diagnosis, treatment, and community engagement. He stressed the importance of addressing TB as a leading cause of death among people living with HIV and the need for sustained efforts amid declining external funding.

In terms of malaria, the minister highlighted the ongoing challenge posed by the disease, with a significant number of cases and deaths recorded in Namibia. “Initiatives to combat malaria are being intensified,” he said, adding that the ministry offers free diagnosis and treatment in all public health facilities.

Shangula also underscored the disruptive impact of COVID-19 and the role of inequalities in exacerbating the impact of the pandemic. He stressed the importance of addressing inequalities in access to information, health technologies and economic resources in the fight against infectious diseases.

The minister called for continued support from various stakeholders, including government agencies, international organizations, and civil society, to address health challenges effectively. “Diseases do not know borders; therefore, responses should extend beyond borders.” (Xinhua)