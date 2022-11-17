Fans express cautious optimism about Ghana in Qatar World Cup

ACCRA, Nov. 17 — As the Qatar World Cup draws near, some fans in Ghana have expressed cautious optimism about their national team, the Black Stars.

Alhassan Amadu, captain of Montreal United, a second-division club in the Ghanaian capital, said he was upbeat about the chances of Ghana at the World Cup due to the blend of stars selected to don the national colours.

“The Ghanaian team has a blend of youthful and senior players, including Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew with a great experience. Thomas Partey plays in the English Premier League and can give us many advantages on the pitch,” Amadu told Xinhua.

“Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both doing well in their respective clubs and would be great assets to Ghana in Qatar,” he added.

“I am a Ghanaian, so I expect the Ghana national team to do well and excel at the group stage. But for Ghana winning the trophy, I cannot predict that,” said Richard Mensah, chairman of a club that offers physical training to some local footballers.

Mensah told Xinhua that the team feared most in Ghana’s group Portugal.

“Portugal’s frontline features young and energetic players who do well in most of the European competitions. Then Cristiano Ronaldo is a very experienced player who will lead their attack,” said Mensah.

“If they (Black Stars) commit their hearts and minds to the nation, then I expect them to go from the group stage to the quarterfinal and semifinal stages, though it is going to be tough,” said Idris Inusah, a young football lover. (Xinhua)