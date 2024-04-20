Namibia targets 80 pct energy self-sufficiency by 2028 through renewable projects

WINDHOEK, April 20 — NamPower, Namibia’s power utility, plans to achieve 80 percent energy self-sufficiency by the year 2028 to bolster the country’s energy security and reduce dependence on electricity imports.

The power utility is actively pursuing renewable local generation projects with a combined capacity of 274 megawatts (MW), which, once completed, will contribute to the country’s energy self-sufficiency goals, Kahenge Haulofu, NamPower’s managing director, told Xinhua on Friday.

“NamPower is well on its strategic path to implement local generation projects. In addition, NamPower manages a diverse supply portfolio that includes its power stations, local Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and diversified import contracts,” he said.

NamPower will reach this goal through projects such as the 44MW Diaz Wind, 20MW Khan Solar PV, 50MW CERIM Luderitz Wind, 70MW Rosh Pinah PV, 40MW Biomass, and 50MW Anixas Firm power projects.

According to Haulofu, the 54MW ANIXAS II power project is expected to be commissioned in June/July this year.

Currently, Namibia imports up to 70 percent of its electricity from neighbouring countries like Zambia and South Africa. But with those countries facing generation problems, imports have reduced.

Since July last year, Namibia’s electricity imports from Zambia have dropped from 180MW to 120MW, in response to Zambia’s announcement of power cuts and export limits due to drought conditions affecting its hydropower generation. (Xinhua)