Aquaculture firm obtains license for offshore salmon farming in Namibia

WINDHOEK, April 18 — An aquaculture company with headquarters in Oslo, the capital of Norway, has secured an “Offshore Commercial Phase” license for salmon production in Namibia.

The license, spanning 15 years, heralds the advent of commercial salmon farming in the region, said the African Aquaculture Company (ACC) in a statement on Thursday.

Operating primarily from three offshore sites, strategically located northwest of Luderitz, a coastal town in southwestern Namibia, AAC is poised to produce high-value, omega-rich Atlantic salmon for both domestic consumption and export markets, said AAC Namibia Operations President Clement Kaukuetu.

“Relying on Norwegian expertise, the AAC anticipates the initial phase to commence in early May with a projected production capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum,” he said.

According to Kaukuetu, the establishment of salmon farms holds promise beyond the economic implications for Namibia’s socio-economic advancement, infrastructure development, job creation and skills transfer.

AAC anticipates generating approximately 5,000 employment opportunities through direct and indirect means, spanning production, in-house services, logistics, and construction.

“The AAC, cognizant of the nascence of the industry is embarking on the establishment of a local salmon farming association to invite more players into the globally lucrative salmon fishing industry,” he concluded. (Xinhua)