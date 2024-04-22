Voices Unite at the Fourth Annual Nedbank Women in Media Conference in Windhoek

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 22 — The fourth annual Nedbank Women in Media conference was held on Sunday, 20 April 2024, in Windhoek, gathering a diverse group of voices under the theme “Bringing together diverse voices.” The event provided an invaluable platform for camaraderie, collaboration, and conversation among trailblazing females in Namibia’s media industry.

This year’s conference focused on critical issues such as gender disparities in leadership, mental health, and representation within the media. The morning kicked off with a stirring welcome speech by award-winning journalist and Women in Media co-founder, Limba Mupetami. She encouraged attendees to embrace education, networking, and proactive career advancement. “I cannot stress how important this is,” Mupetami emphasized.

The day’s discussions included a strong advocacy for inclusive storytelling that accurately and safely portrays women’s experiences. Shelleygan Petersen, another award-winning journalist, highlighted the significant policy gaps threatening the safety of female journalists in newsrooms and the need for effective policy implementation.

The persistent gender gap within the industry was a central focus, sparking a vibrant call to action to address these disparities. Nedbank Namibia reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equity, acknowledging the challenges women face, including expert representation, online hostility, harassment, and stereotypical portrayals.

Mentorship programs were underscored as crucial for nurturing the next generation of female media professionals, aiming to cultivate their success and well-being in a competitive environment. Through collaborative efforts, participants expressed a unified desire to drive positive change and advance gender equity in the media industry.

The conference also featured insights from various key speakers. Sylvia Mundjindi from the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung spoke on the importance of creating safe working environments for women. News editor Selma Ikela discussed addressing local challenges through storytelling, while Elzita Beukes and Eva Rakel offered perspectives on entertainment as a tool for empowerment and the global media landscape, respectively.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on corporate PR’s contribution to the media landscape, featuring insights from Hilaria Graig, Helena Moosteng, and Katrina Sikeni. Moderated by Selma Kaulinge, the panel explored the synergy between journalism and PR and how these fields can collaborate to enhance informed storytelling and journalistic excellence.

Attendee Paula Christoph left the event feeling inspired, highlighting the importance of collaboration among women to break barriers and change societal narratives. Reflecting on the event’s success, Kaulinge noted the record attendance, indicating a strong demand for such empowering platforms.

The conference was supported by Nedbank Namibia and other esteemed sponsors, including Multichoice, the European Union, Pupkewitz Motors, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Gondwana Collection Namibia, and Women in Media. This gathering not only fostered networking and dialogue but also reinforced the vital role of media in shaping public perceptions and contributing positively to the Namibian community.