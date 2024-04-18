Namibia introduces visas upon arrival for travelers to boost tourism, trade

WINDHOEK, April 18 — The Namibian government on Thursday announced the introduction of visas upon arrival at Walvis Bay Harbour, effective immediately.

The decision, as revealed by Etienne Maritz, executive director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, signifies the country’s effort to streamline entry procedures and boost accessibility for international travellers as well as enhance the tourism and trade sectors.

“By issuing visas at the point of arrival, the ministry aims to bolster convenience for travellers while sustaining security measures,” he said, adding that this initiative will simplify travel logistics for both tourists and business visitors by reducing bureaucratic obstacles and waiting times.

Maritz said this move positions Namibia as a more welcoming and tourist-friendly destination, poised to attract a broader spectrum of visitors and investors.

“As a crucial entry point for maritime trade and tourism, Walvis Bay Harbour’s role in driving economic prosperity cannot be overstated,” he noted.

Meanwhile, in addition to Walvis Bay Harbour, travellers can also avail themselves of visa-on-arrival facilities at other key points of entry, including Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay Airport and various border posts such as Trans Kalahari, Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Impalila Island, Oshikango, Mohembo, Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer and Oranjemund.

The visa upon arrival, priced at 1,200 Namibian dollars (about 63 U.S. dollars), offers a validity of 90 days, providing ample opportunity for visitors to explore the diverse offerings of Namibia’s landscapes, cultures and economic opportunities. (Xinhua)