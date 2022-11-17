430 Windhoek homeless accommodated

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 17 – Ministry of Urban and Rural Development says in their report on the Taskforce for Persons Without Shelter during and after Covid-19, a total of 900 people were identified as being without shelter in Windhoek.

These statistics are widely reflected within the cityscape, with those without shelter at times dying due to the cold winter conditions.

The report elaborated that in light of the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, president Hage Geingob gave a directive for the ministry to accommodate persons without shelter during the lockdown period.

From the 900 persons without shelter, a total of 431 are currently accommodated at the Khomasdal Stadium and the Katutura Youth Centre (KYC).

The Taskforce for persons without shelter is chaired by the governor of the Khomas region, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua and the Executive Director of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development with the task to develop strategic plans to alleviate the struggles of those without shelter.