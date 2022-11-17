Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity 430 Windhoek homeless accommodated
430 Windhoek homeless accommodated
Community

430 Windhoek homeless accommodated

November 17, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 17 – Ministry of Urban and Rural Development says in their report on the Taskforce for Persons Without Shelter during and after Covid-19, a total of 900 people were identified as being without shelter in Windhoek.

These statistics are widely reflected within the cityscape, with those without shelter at times dying due to the cold winter conditions.

The report elaborated that in light of the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19, president Hage Geingob gave a directive for the ministry to accommodate persons without shelter during the lockdown period.

From the 900 persons without shelter, a total of 431 are currently accommodated at the Khomasdal Stadium and the Katutura Youth Centre (KYC).

The Taskforce for persons without shelter is chaired by the governor of the Khomas region, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua and the Executive Director of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development with the task to develop strategic plans to alleviate the struggles of those without shelter.

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Minister opens recreation facility

November 6, 2022

Pupil takes agriculture lessons home

July 27, 2022

FNB Supports Aroab Football Academy.

July 20, 2020

Man falls into an uncovered manhole

October 27, 2022

Mashare women ask for a hand to set...

June 22, 2022

Many people still drinking saline and dirty water...

June 29, 2022

Swakopmund shines at 130

August 4, 2022

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal markets...

May 7, 2022

LPM to boycott national Heroes Day celebrations at...

August 26, 2022

Why do we fail to support our own...

April 21, 2022