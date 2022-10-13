Trending Now
Home NationalTechnology MTC PLANS NETWORK CAPACITY UPGRADE IN WINDHOEK
MTC PLANS NETWORK CAPACITY UPGRADE IN WINDHOEK
Technology

MTC PLANS NETWORK CAPACITY UPGRADE IN WINDHOEK

October 13, 2022

Windhoek, Oct. 13 – The Central Business District (CBD), which includes Rocky Crest, Otjomuise, Khomasdal, Wanaheda, Shandumbala, Golgota, Soweto, Okuryangava, Ombili, Hakahana, Havana, and Greenwell, as well as the north-western suburbs of the City, may experience intermittent network interruptions beginning on Thursday, October 13, 2022, as MTC plans to begin network capacity upgrade activities.

Upgrading will continue until the beginning of November 2022. “The demand to increase network capacity and speed is expanding, which makes it necessary to execute network upgrades to provide great customer service. We have noticed an increase in network traffic over time at several recognized sites in the northwestern suburbs of Windhoek as well as in the city center. We will consequently increase the capacity of these facilities to guarantee that our clients continue to experience reliable connectivity and to prevent having a compromised network quality (calls and internet) owing to potential network congestion.

We will alert the public on our social media platforms as soon as the upgrade begins about which websites will be impacted. – Tim Ekandjo, an executive at MTC.

Post Views: 69
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ICT Providers to help develop and promote cybersecurity...

February 23, 2022

MTC ON ROLL WITH FIBRE DEPLOYMENT IN KHOMAS...

October 6, 2022

The Bank of Namibia Selects SQL Power’s Supervisory...

February 2, 2022

Nampost advances to new technologies

June 28, 2022

Green wins Lenovo ISG- SADC partner of the...

August 8, 2022

MTC, NETSTAR, AND STANDARD BANK LAUNCHED FIRST EVER...

August 21, 2022

MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA SHOWS SUPPORT FOR TOURISM INDUSTRY THROUGH...

February 22, 2022

Namibian official highlights AI’s role in green economy

September 7, 2022

GIPF now accepts Electronic Funeral Claims

January 17, 2022

Global cybersecurity firm teams up with NUST Faculty

March 2, 2022