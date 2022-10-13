MTC PLANS NETWORK CAPACITY UPGRADE IN WINDHOEK

Windhoek, Oct. 13 – The Central Business District (CBD), which includes Rocky Crest, Otjomuise, Khomasdal, Wanaheda, Shandumbala, Golgota, Soweto, Okuryangava, Ombili, Hakahana, Havana, and Greenwell, as well as the north-western suburbs of the City, may experience intermittent network interruptions beginning on Thursday, October 13, 2022, as MTC plans to begin network capacity upgrade activities.

Upgrading will continue until the beginning of November 2022. “The demand to increase network capacity and speed is expanding, which makes it necessary to execute network upgrades to provide great customer service. We have noticed an increase in network traffic over time at several recognized sites in the northwestern suburbs of Windhoek as well as in the city center. We will consequently increase the capacity of these facilities to guarantee that our clients continue to experience reliable connectivity and to prevent having a compromised network quality (calls and internet) owing to potential network congestion.

We will alert the public on our social media platforms as soon as the upgrade begins about which websites will be impacted. – Tim Ekandjo, an executive at MTC.