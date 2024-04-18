Trending Now
Namibia expresses concern over escalating situation in Middle East
Current Affairs

Namibia expresses concern over escalating situation in Middle East

April 18, 2024

WINDHOEK, April 18 — Namibia expressed concern on Thursday over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and called for maximum restraint to prevent further conflict.
In a statement, Peya Mushelenga, minister of international relations and cooperation, emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the current crisis, warning that the ongoing developments risk exacerbating the already fragile situation in the region and could potentially lead to broader conflict.
“Attacks and counterattacks, as well as threats of reprisals, are counterproductive to peace, which all UN members pledged to uphold when they applied for membership of the United Nations,” Mushelenga said.
He called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, to intervene and facilitate an impartial diplomatic solution, stressing the importance of finding a resolution that would ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.
He affirmed Namibia’s dedication to closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and reiterated the country’s commitment to promoting calm and caution to prevent further escalation of tensions. (Xinhua)

