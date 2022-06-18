Digital application helps Namibians navigate daily life

WINDHOEK, June 18 — A digital application (APP) is making it easier for visually and hearing impaired Namibians to navigate their daily lives.

Namibian digital solutions professional, Matheus Johannes, developed the Connect Africa APP to enable people with visual and hearing impairment to access essential services independently from the palm of their hands.

“They often have to rely on assistance from others to get things done. The APP, therefore, serves as a support tool that bridges existing barriers to their active socialization and learning opportunities, thus empowering them,” Johannes said on Friday.

The APP boasts multiple features. These include scanning the Namibian currency for the visually impaired to count money on their own, translating words in hard copy to speech for the visually impaired, and vice versa for the hearing impaired community, among other features.

The platform is available for download on most android devices and others.

The APP has also proven beneficial for locals. Harry Rheeder, also popularly known as the blind pianist, has been an avid user of the APP since its premiere early this year.

“With the APP, I no longer have to wait until the information is translated to braille before I can read it, nor do I have to rely on others to read it out loud. Most importantly, one can access information even if one doesn’t know braille. The APP is making information more accessible for hearing and visually impaired people,” Rheeder.

The APP could facilitate teaching and learn in formal education institutions.

“The APP can also assist in providing education in school or tertiary institutions, particularly for learners with speech impairment. A primary school learner in Windhoek is already using the APP to capture content delivered in the classroom. Our wish is to have more maximize the APP,” he said.

Apart from solving practical challenges, it also boosts their confidence in life, Johannes added.

In the interim, the APP developer is exploring ways to make it more inclusive. “It could extend to services such as voting and financial. We are also marketing the APP for wider reach,” Johannes said.

The platform has so far received support from the private sector and government.

Bernadette Jagger, Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, said she hopes the APP can progress and integrate capacity building of the targeted audience to address existing gaps.

“This way, the country can maximize on technology for social progression of its citizens, and aid government efforts towards sustainable national development,” Jagger said. (Xinhua)