Huawei enters tripartite agreement on cooperation under smart campus initiative in Namibia

WINDHOEK, June 10 — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will facilitate the training of staff and students as part of its role in a strategic partnership entered with Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and MTC Namibia, a mobile telecoms company and internet service provider in the southwest African country.

The tripartite agreement is envisaged as a vehicle that will promote research, innovation, technological and entrepreneurial excellence and internationalization.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Thursday, Huawei’s Managing Director David Yu stressed that teachers well-versed in digital literature and trained to use ICT tools and platforms would have various trickle-downs effects on students.

He said this would “lead to higher-order thinking skills, providing creative options for students to express their understandings, and leave students better prepared to deal with ongoing technological change in society and the workplace.”



NUST Vice-Chancellor Erold Naomab said the three signatories would pull together resources to accelerate the objectives of the cooperation under the framework of the Smart Campus Initiative (SCI.)

“As partners, we are all committed to pool resources, expertise, and networks to improve competitiveness through trans-disciplinary research, co-creation and co-development, application and transfer of specialized knowledge and technology aligned with NUST’s signature program,” he added.

In accordance with the tripartite agreement, the cooperation will be conducted within the framework of accelerating the development of an SCI, with the focus on service delivery and commercialization, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data warehousing. (Xinhua)