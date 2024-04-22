Namibia’s gymnastics back on international stage as suspension is lifted

WINDHOEK, April 22 — Namibia’s Gymnastics Federation (NGF) is set to reclaim its position on the international gymnastics circuit, after enduring a challenging period of suspension.

With the ban lifted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) last September, the NGF is gearing up to send its first cohort of athletes to the African Championships from April 25 to May 5 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Monica Bohm, treasurer of the NFG, expressed relief and excitement about the federation’s reinstatement, emphasizing the challenges it had faced.

“As you are aware, the NGF had endured considerable setbacks during the past five years, ranging from local court right up to the suspension by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG),” she said, highlighting that the in-house squabbles that had resulted in the suspension have been resolved.

According to Bohm, sport does not belong in court and egos are best left at the door.

“It is through your remarkable leadership, grace, and continued support that our federation has endured and continues to move forward again in a positive direction and ambience,” she concluded.

Namibia’s participation in the African Championships marks a significant milestone for the country’s gymnastics community.

The team will compete across various disciplines, including rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and trampoline.

Additionally, attention is focused on the forthcoming trampoline squad, set to showcase their skills in Bizerte, Tunisia, on May 10 and 11. This event also serves as a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics, adding further importance to Namibia’s presence on the global stage. (Xinhua)