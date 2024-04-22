Namibia’s crop prospects, food security dwindling amid drought: report

WINDHOEK, April 22 — Namibia’s agricultural sector faces significant challenges, as outlined in the Crop Prospects, Food Security and Drought Situation Report, released on Monday by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform.

According to the report, preliminary crop estimates indicate a drastic reduction in projected harvests in all communal crop-producing regions and the commercial sector.

The aggregated national cereal production, encompassing maize, millet, sorghum, and wheat, stands at a mere 72,150 metric tons (MT). “This figure represents a staggering 53 percent decrease compared to the previous season’s harvest of 153,012 MT,” the report noted, adding that the decline is particularly pronounced in the commercial area, where production is projected to reach only 35,200 MT, marking a substantial 68 percent drop from last season’s output of 111,000 MT.

Contributing factors include the devastating impact of drought in rain-fed areas and a notable decrease in farmers cultivating maize and wheat, the report said.

On the contrary, the report revealed that the irrigation green schemes alone improved the expected harvest for maize and wheat by 24 and 63 percent compared to last season, respectively. This improvement was attributed to a notable increase in the planted area by the irrigation green schemes.

Examining households, the report indicated that diminished agricultural output in the 2022/2023 season has depleted food stocks from previous harvests, forcing many households to depend on market purchases and drought-relief food assistance.

The severity of the situation is most pronounced in southern, eastern, western, and central Namibia, where persistent drought conditions have significantly impacted livestock farming.

Meanwhile, in response to the crisis, the report said the government has implemented drought relief measures through the Livestock Support Program in all 14 regions.

These measures include livestock marketing incentives, grazing land leases, transport assistance, and fodder subsidies to affected farmers. (Xinhua)