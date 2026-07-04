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Zambia’s electoral body condemns violence following 2 deaths
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Zambia’s electoral body condemns violence following 2 deaths

July 4, 2026

LUSAKA, July 4 — The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned electoral violence that left two people dead ahead of the August general elections. “Electoral violence is an assault on democracy.

The commission strongly condemns these developments and warns all political actors that such lawlessness will not be tolerated,” ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said on Thursday.

He urged political party leaders to restrain their supporters from engaging in violence during the remaining campaign period, noting that political parties have an obligation to promote tolerance, conduct peaceful campaigns, and utilize established conflict-resolution mechanisms rather than resorting to violence.

The electoral body also urged the police to expedite investigations into the recent violence so that it can invoke legal provisions to suspend any candidate or political party found to be involved in political violence.

On Wednesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema condemned the violence and directed security agencies to fully investigate the killings of the two people and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 13 to elect a president, members of parliament, and local government leaders. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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