Majority in Germany say nuclear exit was a mistake

BERLIN, April 21 — A majority of Germans now believe the country’s 2023 nuclear phaseout was the wrong decision, according to a survey released on Tuesday, reflecting lingering concerns over energy security and power costs.

The survey by YouGov and the SINUS Institute found that 53 percent of respondents said Germany’s exit from nuclear power was wrong, including 32 percent who described the move as entirely wrong, while 40 percent said it was the right decision.

The findings suggest dissatisfaction with the phaseout is driven less by strong pro-nuclear sentiment than by practical concerns over reliable and affordable energy supply.

The survey showed that 52 percent supported nuclear power on energy security grounds, while 50 percent said it could help reduce electricity costs.

At the same time, the survey indicated that criticism of the phaseout does not necessarily translate into broader support for nuclear energy.

Renewable sources remained more popular overall, with solar and wind ranking ahead of nuclear as preferred energy options. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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