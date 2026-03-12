Trending Now
Cambodia approves fixed-asset investment of 966 mln USD in first 2 months of 2026
Cambodia approves fixed-asset investment of 966 mln USD in first 2 months of 2026

March 12, 2026

PHNOM PENH, March 12 — Cambodia attracted fixed-asset investment projects worth 966 million U.S. dollars in the first two months of 2026, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia on Thursday.

The kingdom approved a total of 105 investment projects during the January-February period this year, generating approximately 39,000 jobs, the council said in a press release.

Those licensed investment projects focused mainly on the areas of garment and non-garment manufacturing industries, infrastructure, and agriculture and agro-industry, it said.

China remained the top foreign investor in the kingdom, followed by Malaysia and Singapore, it added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

