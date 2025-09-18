Feature: Blue helmets under five-star flag: China’s 35 years in UN peacekeeping brings peace, security

BEIJING, Sept. 18 — An African child gives a thumbs-up at the camera, surrounded by a dozen peers, all beaming at a soldier in a blue cap. Beneath their feet, a freshly paved road stretches ahead, while China’s red five-star national flag is clearly visible on the sleeve of the soldier’s camouflage uniform.

The photo captures a moment of celebration after Chinese peacekeepers cleared a road to a refugee camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A photo wall was featured at the ongoing 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, commemorating China’s 35 years of participation in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations.

Exhibited during the prestigious international security dialogue from Wednesday to Friday, the photos highlighted key milestones in the country’s peacekeeping history, underscoring China’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations and safeguarding world peace.

Peacekeeping operations are a critical tool for the UN to maintain peace and security, providing support to countries and regions in transition from conflict to peace.

“For the past 35 years, the Chinese military has faithfully carried out its peacekeeping missions and become a crucial factor and driving force in UN peacekeeping operations,” said Gong Guoxi, deputy director of the Peacekeeping Affairs Center at China’s defense ministry, during a briefing on China’s armed forces in UN peacekeeping at the forum.

Defense officials and scholars from various countries filled the briefing room, with many standing in the aisles to hear the presentation.

Following the briefing, Argentine scholar Francisco Cafiero told Xinhua that he was impressed by the peacekeepers’ formation featured in the massive Chinese military parade earlier this month.

“It sent a strong signal to the international community that for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the peacekeeping operations are among its priorities,” said Cafiero.

Since the initial participation in UN peacekeeping with five military observers in 1990, China’s engagement has grown steadily.

Today, over 1,800 Chinese military personnel are serving in UN peacekeeping operations across seven mission areas and at the UN Headquarters, said Gong.

In addition, the Chinese military maintains a standby peacekeeping force of 8,000 personnel, comprising infantry, engineers, medical and transport units. “It is the largest and most diverse peacekeeping force in the world,” Gong stressed.

“China provides more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council and is the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations.

” Eighty years have passed since the UN emerged from the ashes of war, yet the international landscape is still fraught with uncertainties and turbulence.

The UN system, with multilateralism at its heart, grapples with mounting challenges in global governance.”The escalating conflicts have posed growing threats to global peace and stability.

It’s crucial to have strong nations like China participating in peacekeeping missions, showing that they are committed to peace,” said Nikolaus Egger, a retired major general and president of the Association of Austrian Peacekeepers.

“I worked with the Chinese peacekeepers in Damascus. They were highly educated and well-trained for the mission,” Egger added.

As a representative of the well-trained Chinese peacekeepers, Dai Tingyu shared, at the briefing, her experience as medical personnel on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali from 2021 to 2022, which the UN has long considered one of the world’s most perilous mission zones.

“Chinese peacekeeping medical personnel have left an indelible imprint across some of the world’s most war-torn regions, including Mali,” said Dai, now a medical officer in the logistics division of the Department of Support of UN Headquarters.

“In Mali, our medical teams regularly undertook free clinics and patrols, venturing into remote villages and refugee settlements at considerable personal risk to provide much-needed medical aid,” Dai said.

“Despite the harsh and often dangerous conditions, our commitment to the fundamental principle of safeguarding life remained steadfast.” Over the 35 years since it first joined UN peacekeeping operations, China has dispatched over 50,000 peacekeepers to more than 20 countries and regions, undertaking 26 UN missions.

A total of 17 Chinese service members have sacrificed in the pursuit of world peace.

“In this vast world, I may be like a small feather. But even so, I want this feather to carry a wish for peace,” He Zhihong, a Chinese peacekeeper who died at the age of 35 in the line of duty while serving on a UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti, wrote in her diary.

“Today, a new generation of Chinese peacekeepers has taken center stage on the international front, exuding confidence, professionalism, and unyielding resolve,” said Ao Yi, associate professor at PLA National Defense University.

“With vigor and dedication, they are bringing peace and stability to communities in need.” (Xinhua)

