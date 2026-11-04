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Afghanistan inaugurates 32 water networks to combat severe shortages
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Afghanistan inaugurates 32 water networks to combat severe shortages

November 4, 2026

KABUL, Nov. 4 — Afghan authorities have inaugurated 32 new water supply networks in eastern Panjshir province to mitigate acute water scarcity and expand access to safe drinking water, the provincial government announced in a statement.

Valued at 2.5 million U.S. dollars, the infrastructure projects were launched in the provincial capital and several districts, according to the statement.

Officials said the systems would supply potable water to roughly 16,000 households, offering substantial relief to communities long constrained by limited and unreliable water sources.

Afghanistan, a landlocked country, continues to face prolonged drought and mounting pressure on water resources. In response, the government has accelerated a nationwide program of dam construction, water-supply networks and irrigation canals.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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