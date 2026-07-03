Ethiopia calls for precautionary measures as rainy season looms

ADDIS ABABA, July 3– The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute on Thursday called for preparedness and precautionary measures as the country braces for its main rainy season, which typically spans from early July until the end of September.

The institute said that light to heavy rainfall is projected across various parts of the East African country, underscoring the need to implement proactive steps and precautionary measures to prevent potential disasters, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported Thursday.

According to the institute, the intensity and distribution of rainfall are expected to increase over the next 10 days, particularly across the southwestern, western, northwestern, northern and central regions.

The institute said that mitigating potential above-average rainfall-induced threats depends on the effective utilization of its periodic weather forecasts. It called for the seamless integration of real-time meteorological data into early warning mechanisms on the ground.

The call came as above-average rainfall often triggered flooding, landslides, and river overflows in parts of the country.

Despite being essential for the country’s vital agricultural sector, above-average rainfall frequently triggers devastating landslides.

In March, torrential rains triggered a massive landslide in the Gamo Zone of the Southern Ethiopia Regional State, claiming the lives of more than 100 people. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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