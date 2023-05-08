Nigerian footballer escapes war-torn Sudan, leaves behind everything he owned

Staff Writer

Khartoum, May 8 — The story of Charles Collins, a Nigerian footballer who had to flee Sudan due to the recent conflict in the country, highlights the impact that political instability and violence can have on the lives of ordinary people. Collins, who played for Khartoum side Haidob en Nahud, had to leave everything behind when battles between the army and a powerful paramilitary group reached his neighbourhood of the Sudanese capital, turning the city into a war zone.

Collins was one of 396 Nigerians who flew back to Abuja from Egypt this week, after escaping from Sudan in what many described as a dangerous journey lasting several days. He arrived in Abuja with just the black shorts he was wearing and a blanket. He lost everything he owned in the country, including $20,000 cash, which he was using for business purposes, importing hair extensions into the country for sale.

Collins is not alone in his experience. Thousands of Nigerians were believed to reside in Sudan before the conflict broke out, mostly students. Sudan is famous for its Islamic Studies and Classical Arabic, which many Nigerians study. Its affordable pharmacy and medicine colleges were also popular with Nigerians. Many student-evacuees said they would consider enrolling in Nigerian universities to continue their education.

While the return of the Nigerians to their home country was greeted with joyous scenes at Abuja’s airport, the trauma of their experience is still fresh. Zainab Abdulqadir, a student, said that her leg was swollen from sitting all night in a car as they escaped Sudan without water or food. She described it as a situation of extreme tension, fear, and instability. Abdulazez Muiza, a student at the Africa International University in Khartoum, which is popular with Nigerians, said she mistook the first gunshots for electric sparks on the day fighting started.

Sudan’s ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammad Yusuf, has pleaded with Nigerians returning from the conflict-hit country to consider returning once peace returns. He asked them to consider Sudan their second country, expressing optimism that the fighting would soon be controlled. However, the uncertainty and danger caused by the conflict mean that many, like Collins, do not see themselves returning to Sudan to continue their careers or businesses.

The story of Charles Collins highlights the need for political stability and peace in Sudan and other conflict-prone countries. It also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and humanitarian aid in assisting those affected by conflicts and violence. As the world faces numerous conflicts and crises, the story of Collins and others like him reminds us of the human cost of such instability and the need for collective action to prevent and resolve such conflicts.

Source: BBC News