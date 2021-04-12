South Africa – Capetown Wetland Conservation.

210408) — CAPE TOWN, April 12, 2021 (– Photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows a wetland in Intaka Island nature reserve, adjacent to modern properties, in Cape Town, South Africa. Intaka Island, 16-hectare wetlands and bird sanctuary, is home to 177 species of indigenous fynbos plants and 120 bird species. The reserve, located in the heart of a mixed-use development, is an example of nature conservation and urban development co-existing in harmony. Xinhua