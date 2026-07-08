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South African minister urges integrated transport systems to drive growth
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South African minister urges integrated transport systems to drive growth

July 8, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 — African countries need efficient and integrated transport systems to unlock economic growth and regional integration, South African Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said Tuesday.

Speaking at Rail Africa, a two-day conference that opened in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Creecy said rail should serve as the backbone of Africa’s transport network, supported by aviation, maritime transport and road freight.

The minister said growing private-sector interest in railway investment and major cross-border projects across the continent, such as the railway cooperation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, reflected renewed momentum in Africa’s rail development.

Okitanye Gaogane, general manager of Botswana Railways, said Botswana plans to expand its rail network from about 1,000 km to nearly 2,000 km while upgrading existing infrastructure to improve efficiency and safety.

Portia Nkuna, managing director of Fazi Rail, a Johannesburg-based railway engineering and skills development company, said transport infrastructure is key to Africa’s economic transformation.

“Integrated economic development cannot be achieved without mobility. To achieve mobility across Africa, we need transport systems, including rail, air, road and sea as non-negotiable.

Integrated transport systems should be the backbone of the African countries,” said Nkuna. Rail Africa brought together policymakers, industry leaders and railway operators to discuss the future of the sector.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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