Geingob,discussBDF Shooting with Masisi.

Windhoek, Nov.10 – – President Geingob today informed family of the deceased who were shot and killed by the Botswana Defence Force along the Chobe River on Thursday, 5 November 2020 that he had a discussion with the Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi on the matter. “Prior to my meeting with the bereaved family of the deceased, I had a telephonic conversation with President Mokgweetsi Masisi to discuss the incident. President Masisi expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and simillarly regrets the loss of lives”. The two leaders agreed to a joint-investigation in order to shed light as soon as possible with regard to the incident.” As we continue to deepen our excellent bilateral relations with Botswana, I wish to assure Namibians that the safety of Namibians and the territorial integrity of Namibia will not be compromised. I wish to extend condolences to the bereaved family for the loss.”



After the telephonic discussion between the two head of states, President Hage G. Geingob later met with the family of the deceased who were shot and killed by the Botswana Defence Force along the Chobe River , extends condolences and assures the nation that the matter is receiving the utmost attention of Government. President Geingob, was accompanied by the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and line ministers informed the family that the Government took the incident in a serious light and the relevant agencies were mobilized to shed light with regard to the unfortunate incident.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, President Geingob said:

“The shooting incident by the Botswana Defence Force, in which four Namibians from the same famliy lost their lives is deeply regrettable.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info