President Geingob off Uganda for Museveni’s Inauguration.

Windhoek,May 11 – – President Geingob this afternoon left for the Republic of Uganda to attend the Inauguration of President-Elect Yoweri Museveni.

The Presidency announced today in tbe morning during the media invite to cover the President Geingob ‘s departure at eros Airport at 12pm.

“President of the Republic of Namibia H. E DR Hage Geingob to undertake a one day working visit to the Republic of Uganda for the Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI”.

Museveni is expected to be sworn in tomorrow 12 May 2021 for a sixth term.

President Geingob will join more than 20 head of state who confirmed attendance.

The ceremony will be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in Uganda ‘s capital Kampala.

Museveni, 76, came into power in 1986.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info