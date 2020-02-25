Libyan UN-backed gov’t forces accuse eastern-based army of attacking residential area in capital

TRIPOLI, Feb. 25 -- Forces of Libya's UN-backed government on Tuesday accused the rival eastern-based army of attacking a residential area in south of the capital Tripoli and injuring five people. "A new violation to the cease-fire has been committed by the militias of the war criminal Haftar (eastern-based army commander). A shell was fired by them later Monday on Abu-Salim district (southern Tripoli) that injured two men and three children of the same family," the UN-backed government's forces said. However, the spokesman of the eastern-based army, Ahmad al-Mismari, on Monday accused the UN-backed government's forces of the attack. The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government. The fighting has killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 150,000 to flee their homes. The rivals have agreed to cease fire on Jan. 12. However, both parties exchanged accusations of breaching the truce. Xinhua