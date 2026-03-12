Trending Now
Africa Trade Conference urges stronger regional integration to boost intra-African trade

March 12, 2026

CAPE TOWN, March 12 — African policymakers and business leaders on Wednesday called for stronger regional integration and the removal of trade barriers to boost trade across the continent at the Africa Trade Conference 2026 in Cape Town.

The one-day gathering, held under the theme “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact,” brought together policymakers, development institutions, business leaders and investors to discuss ways to accelerate Africa’s participation in global trade while expanding commerce within the continent.

African Development Bank Director General for Southern Africa Kennedy Mbekeani said that global developments in recent years had highlighted the need for Africa to strengthen regional integration.

He added that risk perception was often discouraging investment on the continent. “That perception is sometimes intentional,” he said. “They will continue to tell us that Africa is risky so that they can yield as much as they can from us.”

During a panel discussion, Botswanan Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Tiroeaone Ntsima said African countries could benefit from opening borders and jointly financing cross-border projects.

He highlighted the need for stronger coordination between neighboring countries, saying that trade routes and cross-border facilities needed to be simplified to make it easier for businesses and people to move goods.

Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare said fragmentation remained a key obstacle to trade, both between and within countries.

She stressed the need for data to be shared seamlessly between regions and agencies to reduce trade bottlenecks.

Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said that African economies should support each other through stronger investment and trade ties.

Regional Economic Communities (RECs) were intended to eliminate trade barriers among member states but were often undermined by restrictions imposed by countries themselves, the minister noted.

“The RECs are not performing the way they’re supposed to perform because we are coming up with non-tariff barriers deliberately to choke each other’s trade,” he said.

The minister urged governments and businesses to strengthen cross-border investment and cooperation across the continent.

“We need to encourage inter-country investment and business into business … never compete against each other but complement each other,” he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

