Uganda repatriates first group of nationals from S. Africa amid xenophobic violence

KAMPALA, July 3- A total of 273 Ugandan nationals arrived home early Friday from South Africa, becoming the first group to be repatriated amid ongoing xenophobic violence and anti-migrant protests.

The evacuees landed at Entebbe International Airport on a chartered flight from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The repatriation followed a directive by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to safeguard the safety and welfare of Ugandan citizens in response to the anti-migrant violence and xenophobic incidents in South Africa, according to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda Media Center, a state-run communications agency, Ugandan Ambassador to South Africa Paul Amoru said that additional repatriation flights are being arranged.

The second flight was scheduled to depart on Friday morning with 35 evacuees, while a third flight carrying 114 Ugandan nationals was expected to depart later in the afternoon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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