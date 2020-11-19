Uganda beefs up security in capital, major towns after violent protests

KAMPALA, Nov. 19 -- The Ugandan military on Thursday beefed up security in the capital Kampala and major towns after violent protests erupted on Wednesday leaving three people dead and 34 others injured. Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, military spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the soldiers have been deployed to prevent possible escalation of protests after the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi over flouting the COVID-19 campaign guidelines. Kyagulanyi's Wednesday arrest sparked off sporadic protests in some parts of the east African country. "The deployment today is to beef up the security. We saw what happened yesterday (Wednesday). So we have to strengthen," said Byekwaso on Thursday. "We have to show more presence in the city to make sure that what happened yesterday doesn't come up again. But also to give assurance to Ugandans that the situation is under control such that they can come back to work," she added. Uganda's Electoral Commission earlier this month cleared 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni to run in the 2021 general elections. The electoral body urged candidates to follow the strict guidelines in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Enditem