Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Cambodia, Kazakhstan sign visa-free deal for diplomatic, official passport holders
Cambodia, Kazakhstan sign visa-free deal for diplomatic, official passport holders
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalTransportTRAVEL

Cambodia, Kazakhstan sign visa-free deal for diplomatic, official passport holders

May 31, 2026

PHNOM PENH, May 31 — Cambodia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official or service passports, said a news release from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday.

The pact was inked on Friday in Phnom Penh between Eat Sophea, Cambodia’s acting minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and Kanat Tumysh, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cambodia, with residence in Hanoi.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries,” the news release said.

Cambodia and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1994. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump says he has authorized CIA to conduct...

October 16, 2025

Trump says U.S. will no longer send delegations...

April 26, 2026

Trump posts image of himself with U.S. flag...

January 20, 2026

Russia claims strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, downing...

February 22, 2026

WHO urges fast, collective actions as Cambodia races...

July 31, 2021

China releases latest findings from second Qinghai-Tibet Plateau...

November 19, 2025

Iranian FM says discussions in Oman include ways...

April 27, 2026

EU proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions sent to...

December 11, 2025

Iran condemns U.S. sanctions on envoy to Lebanon

May 22, 2026

Health crisis deepens at U.S. immigration detention facilities...

January 22, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.