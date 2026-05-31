Cambodia, Kazakhstan sign visa-free deal for diplomatic, official passport holders

PHNOM PENH, May 31 — Cambodia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official or service passports, said a news release from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday.

The pact was inked on Friday in Phnom Penh between Eat Sophea, Cambodia’s acting minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and Kanat Tumysh, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cambodia, with residence in Hanoi.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries,” the news release said.

Cambodia and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1994. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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