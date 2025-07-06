10 injured in light plane crash-landing in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region

MOSCOW, July 6 — Ten people were injured after an An-2 light civilian aircraft made a crash-landing in Russia’s Trans-Baikal Region on Sunday, with three in critical condition, said local authorities.

The authorities said that among the hospitalized, three are in intensive care. Russia’s East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported that the accident was caused by an engine malfunction.

The plane crash-landed around 16 minutes after taking off from the Chita district of the region, said local emergency services. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 161