Gasoline price in Cambodia stable as diesel price further increases due to Mideast conflict

PHNOM PENH, March 14 — Regular gasoline price in Cambodia is stable for the next three days as diesel price has continued to rise due to the escalation of the Middle East conflict, the Ministry of Commerce said late on Friday.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Commerce said a liter of regular gasoline will still cost 5,200 riels (1.29 U.S. dollars) from Saturday to Monday, as diesel will go for 6,400 riels (1.59 dollars) per liter, up 5.7 percent from 6,050 riels (1.5 dollars) on Friday.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, the price of regular gasoline in Cambodia has risen by 35 percent, while the price of diesel has soared by 66 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said on Thursday that almost 2,000 out of the kingdom’s 6,300 fuel depots and gas stations have reportedly halted their sales in recent days, claiming fuel shortages.

She said authorities are looking into those stations to find out whether they really ran out of stockpiles or are withholding fuel to sell later when oil prices rise.

Nimul warned that if any depots or stations are found to be deliberately suspending sales in order to keep fuel for sales when prices soar, they could face fines or license revocation.

Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Ratanak said recently that despite the escalation of the Middle East conflict, Cambodia has not yet faced oil shortages, as the kingdom’s reserves can last for 21 days.

The Southeast Asian country entirely relies on imported diesel and petroleum, as its seabed oil reserves have not been exploited yet. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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