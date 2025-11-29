Trending Now
Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestinian people

November 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 29 — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a message, the prime minister said the government and people of Pakistan stand with Palestinians, who for decades have been denied their right to self-determination, had their land taken, and endured widespread violence.

Sharif praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, describing their courage as a testament to the human spirit.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question based on UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

The country supports the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people and stands by them in their struggle for freedom, dignity, and peace,” Sharif said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

